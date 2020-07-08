BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announces cancellation of Asia Cup in Sept

president on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in September.

" cancel ho chuka hai, joh September me tha (Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled)," Ganguly told 'sports tak' in an instagram live session.



There was no definitive word on the host country of the tournament.

With T20 World Cup in October-November also unlikely to go ahead in Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Asia Cup's cancellation allows the to have a full-fledged IPL in the same window.