BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announces cancellation of Asia Cup in Sept

Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled, says Sourav Ganguly in an Instagram session with a news portal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

With T20 World Cup in October-November also unlikely to go ahead in Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Asia Cup's cancellation allows the BCCI to have a full-fledged IPL in the same window.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in September.

"Asia Cup cancel ho chuka hai, joh September me tha (Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled)," Ganguly told 'sports tak' in an instagram live session.
 

There was no definitive word on the host country of the tournament.

With T20 World Cup in October-November also unlikely to go ahead in Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Asia Cup's cancellation allows the BCCI to have a full-fledged IPL in the same window.
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 19:59 IST

