BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announces cancellation of Asia Cup in Sept

-
ALSO READ
Decision on Asia Cup 2020 deferred; Ganguly, Shah attend ACC meet
Asia Cup 2020 in September unlikely over coronavirus pandemic: Report
PCB welcome to host Asia Cup, but Team India won't play in Pakistan: BCCI
Pakistan Board's Sep-Oct window for Asia Cup doesn't suit BCCI: Report
Sri Lanka likely to host Asia Cup 2020 as PCB offers to swap hosting rights
-
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in September.
"Asia Cup cancel ho chuka hai, joh September me tha (Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled)," Ganguly told 'sports tak' in an instagram live session.
There was no definitive word on the host country of the tournament.
With T20 World Cup in October-November also unlikely to go ahead in Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Asia Cup's cancellation allows the BCCI to have a full-fledged IPL in the same window.