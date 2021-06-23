England through to Euro 2020 last 16 as group winners

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Portugal beats Hungary 3-0; Ronaldo scores twice
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
19-year-old Bukayo Saka stands tall for England at Euro 2020
-
England advanced to the last 16 at Euro 2020 as Group D winners after beating the Czech Republic 1-0.
Both teams had qualified for the knock-out stage ahead of Tuesday's clash, but England needed a victory over the Czech Republic to go through as Group D winners, reports Xinhua.
Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish and Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka started for England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was back in the starting line-up after recovering from an injury.
England dominated the pitch from the start with Raheem Sterling hitting the woodwork within two minutes.
Ten minutes later, Grealish shot a fine cross into the box with Sterling jumping behind Saka to head home from close range.
"I thought it was a much better performance, attacking-wise," said the Manchester City striker Sterling after the match. "I thought we had more fluid movement and we created some problems as well. Most importantly, we scored the goal we needed and kept a clean sheet."
Sterling also scored the only goal in England's 1-0 win over Croatia in the first match on June 13.
The Czech Republic led the group after two matches on goal difference, but their centre-forward Patrik Schick, who scored three times in the first two matches, failed to show his prowess in front of England's defence.
The Czech Republic made a few threats through counterattacks, and their best chance in the first half was Tomas Holes' long shot from the middle which was palmed away by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
The second half was comparatively dull. Both teams made several changes, but no one could change the scoreline.
England managed to finish the group on top with two wins and one draw, while the Czech Republic had to settle in third as Croatia took the second place after a 3-1 win over Scotland.
England will wait to host the second-placed team in Group F at Wembley one week later. Their next opponents could be Portugal, France, Germany or Hungary.
--IANS
akm/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor