England to play two additional T20Is in Pakistan next year

England will play two additional men's T20Is to the five originally planned when they will tour Pakistan in September/October 2022, England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Tom Harrison has said following his meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja.
The men's side will then return to Pakistan in November/December at the back of the ICC T20 World Cup Australia 2022 to play three Tests, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship.
"Myself and ECB's senior director Martin Darlow visited Lahore to talk face to face with the PCB around some of the things that have happened over the past few weeks, leading to the cancellation of our tour in October. We also wanted to discuss the future as the two boards have a historic relationship and want to move the agenda towards a forward-looking one as opposed to one looking back," said Harrison.
"We're happy to announce that we'll play two extra white-ball T20Is on our men's tour of Pakistan in September/October 2022. We will then return after the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia to complete the Test match element of that tour. This is just to reaffirm our commitment to Pakistan cricket to getting England teams, men's and women's teams, eventually playing in Pakistan at home," he said.
"I don't think there's a cricketer in England who doesn't want to test their abilities against the huge talent this country has and in the conditions they know best. We also talked with our colleagues at the PCB around pathway engagement, how we can support proposals around the women's game and some interesting ideas around the domestic agenda here in Pakistan. We're going to build on these plans going forward together and we"re excited about that too," added Harrison.
PCB chairman Raja said, "The ECB have shown their large heartedness to be here for which I am thankful to Tom and Martin. It means a lot to us. We are excited that England have committed to playing two additional T20Is as part of their white-ball tour in September/October in 2022. We put in lot of efforts to make sure that all visiting teams are comfortable in Pakistan. As such, it is a matter of pride for the Pakistan fans, who look forward to welcoming Australia and England in 2022.
"England have got a great team and it's mind-boggling how they've produced so many match-winners in a span of about five to seven years. They play very engaging and attractive cricket, which is fantastic for the fans and a big advertisement of the game," added Raja.
