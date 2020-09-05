England vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11, Southampton weather forecast

England would be high on confidence after winning the first T20 International in the last over. However, captain must address the middle order woes when his side takes on Australia in the second T20 International at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Sunday (September 6).



During 1st T20 International, batting first the hosts were cruising in first seven over with at one end. After that England crumbled against the Australian spin trio of Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and (part-timer). It was Dawid Malan’s fifty that helped England to post a respectable total.



The story of was not different from its arch-rivals. The visitors had victory in sight at 124-1 in 14 Overs before scalped and in one over.



However, has been Australia's most prolific run-scorer in the middle order, scoring 349 runs at 38.77 in last two years. Australia will hope for the likes of and step up in crunch situations.



Australians did look a bit rusty in the middle overs and it seemed as if they lost the art of chasing a run and ball equations after 5-month break due to coronavirus pandemic. The Aussies would look to rectify that and may hand in Marnus Labuschagne his debut game. Stoinis place in the side is under scanner after he failed to finish the game. Though too many changes in Australia playing 11 is not expected for second T20 International.



Australia tentative playing 11: David Warner, (c), Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, (wk), Marcus Stoinis/Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson,

England tentative playing 11: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, (c), Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid,

England, on the other hand, is likely to go with its winning combination from first T20.According to forecast, Southampton weather is likely to remain cloudy during the course second T20 International between Australia and England. There might be a drizzle in the evening with 7 per cent of rainfall, according to accuweather but that is unlikely to affect the game much.In the first T20 International, the Ageas Bowl pitch was helpful and likely to be the same as the same 22 yards will be used for the second game. Spinner controlled the match in both the innings and it won’t be easy to score after ball gets old.In ENG vs AUS 2nd T20, England would look to seal the series after winning first game. We could expect another thriller given the fierce competition between the arch-rivals.(c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid,Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood.(c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner,