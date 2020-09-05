England vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11, Southampton weather forecast

-
ALSO READ
England vs Australia 1st T20 playing 11, Southampton weather forecast
England vs Pakistan 2nd test playing 11, and Southampton weather forecast
England vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, squad, Manchester weather forecast
England vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11, squad, Manchester weather forecast
England vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, squad, Manchester weather forecast
-
England would be high on confidence after winning the first T20 International in the last over. However, captain Eoin Morgan must address the middle order woes when his side takes on Australia in the second T20 International at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Sunday (September 6).
During 1st T20 International, batting first the hosts were cruising in first seven over with Jos Buttler at one end. After that England crumbled against the Australian spin trio of Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell (part-timer). It was Dawid Malan’s fifty that helped England to post a respectable total.
The story of Australia cricket team was not different from its arch-rivals. The visitors had victory in sight at 124-1 in 14 Overs before Adil Rashid scalped Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell in one over.
Check Eng vs Aus 2nd T20I streaming and match timings details
However, Glenn Maxwell has been Australia's most prolific run-scorer in the middle order, scoring 349 runs at 38.77 in last two years. Australia will hope for the likes of Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis step up in crunch situations.
England vs Australia playing 11 prediction
Australians did look a bit rusty in the middle overs and it seemed as if they lost the art of chasing a run and ball equations after 5-month break due to coronavirus pandemic. The Aussies would look to rectify that and may hand in Marnus Labuschagne his debut game. Stoinis place in the side is under scanner after he failed to finish the game. Though too many changes in Australia playing 11 is not expected for second T20 International.
According to forecast, Southampton weather is likely to remain cloudy during the course second T20 International between Australia and England. There might be a drizzle in the evening with 7 per cent of rainfall, according to accuweather but that is unlikely to affect the game much.
ENG vs AUS 2nd T20 pitch report
In the first T20 International, the Ageas Bowl pitch was helpful and likely to be the same as the same 22 yards will be used for the second game. Spinner controlled the match in both the innings and it won’t be easy to score after ball gets old.
England vs Australia match prediction
In ENG vs AUS 2nd T20, England would look to seal the series after winning first game. We could expect another thriller given the fierce competition between the arch-rivals.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
England squad for T20Is: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood.
Australia squad for T20Is: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.