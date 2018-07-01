Fifa World Cup Argentina vs France highlights: Stunning goals, dying dreams

gave Argentina late hope but they ran out of time and head home after a rollercoaster ride in
that ultimately ends in bitter disappointment for the two-times former champions.
Messi's last bow in Fifa World Cup?
Before the start of Fifa World Cup 2018, Lionel Messi, in an interview with an Argentinian TV show, hinted that he might retire after the ongoing tournament if Argentina failed to win the World Cup in Russia.
“We feel that, if we won't win the World Cup in Russia, the only way will be to give up the national team,” Messi told La Cornisa.
Having lost the latest chance, and four chances in total, to lay hands on the greatest prize in international football, Messi might announce retirement. He has already done it once. And at 31, he might feel making way for the newer generation is the way.
A new star is born
The most expensive teenager footballer in the world Kylian Mbappe
proved his credentials at the world's most elite competition against a fine competitor when he scored twice and drew a penalty.
He became the first teenager since Pele in 1958 to score at least twice in a World Cup match. His direct running, blistering speed and skills tormented the Argentinian defence all evening long.
Man-of-the-match Mbappe brushed off the Pele comparisons though.
"I'm very happy and it's flattering to be the second teenager (to score twice in the knock-out rounds) after Pele but let's put things in context: Pele is in another category, but it's good to be among these people," he said.
Argentina's angel
Just before the half-time, in the 41st minute to be precise, an inspired Angel Di Maria
scored a stunner from 30 yards out to pull back a goal and make the score 1-1 against France.
He received the ball in the middle outside the France box and sent his stunning shot in the top-corner to Lloris'left from almost 30 yards away.
Whatever you do, I can do better!
It was Benjamin Pavard's 57th minute stunner that levelled the scores and revitalised France which led to Kylian Mbappe
scoring two goals within eight minutes. Pavard,a right-back, received the ball on the right and with the outside of his boot and a swivel of his hips, he sent his effort searing into the top left corner.
The goal was reminiscent of Nacho Monreal's goal against Portugal
in the group stage and would surely be in the contention for goal of the tournament.
Waiting for 'God'ot
Argentinian fans have waited 32 years for the World Cup -- they last won the trophy in 1986 under the leadership of a certain Diego Maradona. With arguably the greatest player in their team and world-class attackers plying their trade in the best clubs of the world, Argentinian fans expected their long wait for the World Cup would end this year. However, this was not to be and the team's poor showing means they are out of the World Cup from the Round of 16 stage.