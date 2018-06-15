Fifa World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark live updates; Kick off

Live Updates:



Minute 44 -- Gambian refree Bakary Gassama points to the spot after consulting the VAR team. Yussuf Poulsen pulled the legs out from under Edison Flores. Gassama waved play on and later changed his decision. Flores takes the resulting penalty but blasts it well over the bar





Minute 38 -- Renato Tapia is awarded the first yellow card of the match as he drags a leg across Pione Sisto and bodychecks him.





Minute 32- Denmark's central midfielder William Kvist is down on the ground following an accidental knee to his ribs from Jefferson Farfan. He is taken out in a stretcher and is replaced by Lasse Schone.



Minute 20 -- Denmark have 62 per cent possession of the ball, but it's the Peruvians who have looked more threatening. The Dens are beginning to settle though.



Minute 10 -- Peru have started on the front-foot with the South Americans taking 3 shots in the first 10 minutes. They are giving moving the ball quickly and giving the Danes little time on the ball. As a result, Denmark are yet to take a shot





Trivia:

- Top scorer (11) and assist provider (3) for Denmark during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, was directly involved in 56% of his team’s goals. Six of his 11 goals came from outside the box. (Source: Opta Joe)

-- It’s Peru's first appearance at the World Cup since 1982, which is the biggest gap of years (36) between participations for any of the 32 teams qualified for the 2018 tournament. (Source: Opta Joe)

Starting XI:

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Simon Kjær (c), Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger-Larsen, Henrik Dalsgaard, William Kvist, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pione Sisto, Yussuf Poulsen and Nicolai Jørgensen. (4-5-1) (Coach: Åge Hareide)

Peru: Pedro Gallese (GK), Miguel Trauco, Christian Ramos, Alberto Rodriguez, Luis Advincula, Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia, Edison Flores, Christian Cueva, Andre Carrillo, Jefferson Farfan. (4-5-1) (Coach: Ricardo Gareca)

Match Preview:



Peru will take on Denmark in a Group C match which will be their first FIFA World Cup encounter after a gap of 36 years at the Mordovia Arena here on Saturday.

Peru had appeared in the FIFA World Cup for the last time in 1982 and in their comeback match, they face an opponent who is also making a comeback after missing out on the 2014 edition.

A victory in the first game will go a long way to guaranteeing the winner's place in the knockout phase since unheralded Australia are expected to struggle.

The South American nation, coached by Ricardo Gareca, overcame Chile, Ecuador and even Paraguay to qualify for Russia after finishing fifth in the South American group and then overcoming New Zealand in the intercontinental play-off.

Peru conceded only seven goals in eight matches in 2017 -- which speaks volumes of their strong defensive structure and hard work.

Peru will head to Russia with their talismanic captain after almost missing him due to a doping ban. The 33-year-old, who has been capped 86 times by his country, scored six goals in qualifying.

His hopes of playing at the World Cup appeared to have been dashed by the doping ban, which was overturned after the captains of France, Denmark and Australia -- the other teams in Group C -- appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Watford's Andre Carrillo and Lokomotiv Moscow's Jefferson Farfan have been picked to spearhead the attack.

Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and defender Alberto Rodriguez also made the cut despite still recovering from injuries. Both were key starters during the team's World Cup qualifying campaign.

Although lacking in individual brilliance, Peru will be hoping their ability to adapt to different conditions serves them well in Russia. The players have already shown through qualifying that they can handle everything from the altitude of the Andean mountains to the heat of the Amazon jungle.



Their opponent Denmark boasts of depth and, in Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen, world class talent, even if there are question marks over the team's attack.

Denmark coach Age Hareide is likely to adopt a 4-3-3 formation, continuing the formula used in his team's 5-1 thrashing of Ireland last November.

On that occasion, Eriksen was the star of the show, bagging a hat-trick as the team secured a place in Russia.

The Spurs No. 23 will be joined in Denmark's midfield by Werder Bremen's Thomas Delaney, who enjoyed an impressive 2017-18 season in the Bundesliga.

Celta Vigo's Pione Sisto is another ace up Hareide's sleeve. The 23-year-old was something of a revelation in La Liga last season with nine assists and can be used as an attacking midfielder, winger or second striker.

The defence also looks solid with a centre-back pairing of Andreas Bjelland and captain Simon Kjaer. In goal is Kasper Schmeichel, the son of Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel.

However Denmark's attack does not look quite as impressive. Options include Nicolai Jorgensen, Niklas Bendtner, Andreas Cornelius and Kasper Dolberg.

One of the advantages for Denmark is their taller players against the Peruvians.

Peru's 23-man squad in full

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Veracruz), Carlos Caceda (Deportivo Municipal), Jose Carvallo (UTC).

Defenders: Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Luis Advincula (Lobos Buap), Christian Ramos (Veracruz), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Alberto Rodriguez (Atletico Junior), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo), Nilson Loyola (Melgar).

Midfielders: Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Pedro Aquino (Lobos Buap), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo), Edison Flores (Aalborg), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Wilder Cartagena (Veracruz).

Forwards: Andre Carrillo (Watford), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv Moscow), (Flamengo).

Coach: Ricardo Gareca

Denmark squad:

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield), Frederik Ronow (Brondby), Jesper Hansen (FC Midtjylland)

Defenders: Simon Kjaer (Sevilla), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Andreas Bjelland (Brentford), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Peter Ankersen (FC Copenhagen), Jens Stryger (Udinese), Riza Durmisi (Real Betis), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich), Nicolai Boilesen (FC Copenhagen)

Midfielders: William Kvist (FC Copenhagen), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Mike Jensen (Rosenborg), (Tottenham), Daniel Wass (Celta Vigo), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton), Mathias Jensen (FC Nordsjaelland), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna), Robert Skov (FC Copenhagen)

Forwards: Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux), Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord), Nicklas Bendtner (Rosenborg), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax), Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff)

Coach: Age Hareide