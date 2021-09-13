Fifth Test cancelled due to players' refusal, not because of IPL: Ganguly

-
ALSO READ
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
Indian Premier League: BCCI to auction two new teams in May, says report
After multiple Covid cases, IPL 2021 suspended with immediate effect: BCCI
MPL looks to add 3 cr users during upcoming IPL cricket tournament
IPL 2021 will tentatively resume in 3rd week of September in UAE: Report
-
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the Indian players refused to play the Manchester Test against England because of COVID-19 concerns and denied that the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) had played any part in the decision.
The fifth and final Test in Manchester was called off just a couple of hours before the toss on Friday amid health concerns among India's players following a coronavirus outbreak in their coaching camp.
"The players refused to play but you can't blame them. Physio Yogesh Parmar was such a close contact of the players. Being the only one available after Nitin Patel isolated himself, he mixed freely with the players and even performed their Covid-19 tests.
"He also used to give them a massage, he was part of their everyday lives The players were devastated when they came to know that he had tested positive for Covid-19. They feared they must have contracted the disease and were dead scared. It's not easy staying in a bubble. Of course, you have to respect their feelings," Ganguly was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.
Earlier, former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that India's players were 'petrified' of testing positive ahead of the IPL, which resumes on September 19 in the UAE. However, the BCCI chief said the cancellation had nothing to do with the lucrative league.
"The BCCI will never be an irresponsible board. We value other boards too," Ganguly said, adding that the Test match is likely to be held as a one-off match next year.
--IANS
cs/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor