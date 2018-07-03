Final team for Asiad after confirmatory trials on Aug 15, 16: AFI President

The selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), which also served as the final selection trials for the Asian Games 2018, unanimously approved holding of confirmatory trials for those athletes who were not part of the national coaching camps as well as those who failed to meet the Asian Games selection guidelines in Guwahati set by AFI in advance.

Giving clarity on the matter, said that the final team for the will be finalised after the confirmatory trials on August 15 to 16.



"The team that will travel to Jakarta will be finalised after confirmatory trials on 15-16 August 2018. Only those athletes who were not in coaching camps will have to give confirmatory trials. However, as announced earlier, the 4x400m relay team will consist of only those athletes who were in the national coaching camps," Sumariwalla said.

"The athletes who were exempted in advance from attending the final selection trials such as Neeraj Chopra and Seema Poonia will not be attending the confirmatory trials," he added.

The decision came after the selection committee of AFI met on June 30 after the conclusion of 58th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has shortlisted a team of 23 men and 28 women athletes for the Asian Games to be held from August 18 to September 2.

Following is the athlete team list:

Women

100m - Dutee Chand, 200m - Hima Das, Dutee Chand, 400m- Hima Das, Nirmala (Subject to confirmatory trials), 800m- Tintu Luka (Subject to confirmatory trials), 1500m- PU Chitra, Monika Chaudhary (Subject to confirmatory trials), 5000m- Sanjivani Jadhav, L Surya, 10000m- Sanjivani Jadhav, L Surya, 400mH- Juana Murmu (Subject to confirmatory trials), Anu Raghvan (Subject to confirmatory trials), 3000m SC- Sudha Singh, Chinta Yadav, Long Jump- Nayana James (Subject to confirmatory trials), Neena Varakkil Pinto (Subject to confirmatory trials), 20km Race Walk- Sowmya B, Khushbir Kaur,

Heptathlon: Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram

Discus Throw: Seema Poonia, Sandeep Kumari (Subject to confirmatory trials)

Hammer Throw: Sarita Singh

Javelin Throw: Annu Rani (Subject to confirmatory trials)

4x400m Relay: MR Poovamma, Saritaben Gaikwad, Sonia Vaishya, Vijayakumari, VK Vismaya, Jisna Matthew

Men: 200m- Mohammed Anas, 400m- Mohammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia, 800m- Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh, 1500m- Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh, 5000m- G Lakshmanan, 10000m- G Lakshmanan, 400mH- Dharun Ayyasamy, Santosh Kumar, 3000m SC- Naveen Kumar Dagar, Shankarlal Swami

High Jump: Chetan B (Subject to confirmatory trials)

Long Jump: Sreeshankar

Triple Jump: Arpinder Singh, Rakesh Babu

Shot put: Tejinder Toor, Naveen Chikara (Subject to confirmatory trials)

Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh

20km Race Walk: Manish Singh Rawat, Irfan KT

50km Race Walk: Sandeep Kumar

4x400m Relay: Mohammed Anas, Jeevan KS, Jithu Baby, Kunhu Mohammed, Rajiv Arokia, Santosh Kumar

Mix Relay: Mohammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia, Hima Das, Poovamma.