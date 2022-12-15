LATEST NEWS
Former all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar quits as Nepal men's team head coach

Former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar on Thursday stepped down as Nepal team head coach after a four-month stint, the country's cricket board announced

Nepal | Cricket | India

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Pink ball for Day/Night Tests
Former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar on Thursday stepped down as Nepal team head coach after a four-month stint, the country's cricket board announced.

The 59-year-old Prabhakar, who took 96 wickets and scored 1600 runs from 39 Tests between 1984 and 1995, was appointed to the post in August. He had also played in 130 ODIs, taking 157 wickets from them.

"Mr. Manoj Prabhakar has stepped down from his position of Nepal Men's National Cricket Team's Head Coach with immediate effect on 15th December 2022," Cricket Association of Nepal announced on its official Twitter handle.

"CAN has accepted his resignation and wish him the best for his future."

Prabhakar was at the helm of affairs for the Nepal men's team in only five T20Is and seven ODIs, including four matches in the World Cup Super League 2.

Under him, Nepal had a successful tour of Kenya, winning a five-match T20I series 3-2 and then sweeping the ODIs 3-0. Nepal also won a home ODI series against UAE 2-1 last month.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 21:42 IST

