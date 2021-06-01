French Tennis Federation head 'sorry and sad' over Naomi Osaka's withdrawal

French federation president Gilles Moretton said he was "sorry and sad" for World number two following the Japanese player's withdrawal from the ongoing on Monday.

Osaka, the Japanese player, pulled out of the citing mental health and revealing that she suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018.

"The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I'm introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I'm often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety," Osaka said in a statement on Twitter.

Moretton wished her the "quickest possible recovery" and said the looks forward to have Osaka next year.

"First and foremost, we are sorry and sad for The outcome of Naomi withdrawing from Roland-Garros is unfortunate. We wish her the best and the quickest possible recovery, and we look forward to having Naomi at our Tournament next year," said Moretton in a statement released by French Open.

"As all the Grand Slams, the WTA, the ATP, and the ITF, we remain very committed to all athletes' well-being and to continually improving every aspect of players' experience in our Tournament, including with the Media, like we have always strived to do," he added.

World number two Osaka was on Sunday was fined 15,000 dollars for skipping the press conference following her win in the first round in the ongoing French Open

The tournament organisers had said that the Japanese star could be subjected to additional sanctions if she continues to "ignore her media obligations".

Last week, Osaka had said that she would not be taking part in press conferences during the French Open in order to ensure better mental health.

Osaka had defeated Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6(4) on the opening day of the tournament on Sunday.

