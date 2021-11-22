Good luck, my friend! You deserve it: Cristiano Ronaldo to Solskjaer

-
ALSO READ
Ronaldo becomes first player to feature in five Euro Cup finals tournaments
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo knocks off $4 billion from Coca-Cola's value
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to leave Juventus
Manchester United return 'best decision', says Cristiano Ronaldo
-
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo shared his emotions after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left his role as the manager of the Red Devils on Sunday. This decision came after Manchester United suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, the Portugal captain wrote, "He's been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he's been my coach since I came back to Man. United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!"
Earlier, Manchester United stated in an official statement, "Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success."
"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club's history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family," it added.
He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man. United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him.— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 22, 2021
Good luck, my friend!
You deserve it! pic.twitter.com/pdm7RXr2RX
Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor