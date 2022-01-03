Govt releases draft National Air Sports Policy for public feedback

-
ALSO READ
A dive into the govt's plan to overhaul entry into the civil services
Technocrat or bureaucrat: Who should head India's aviation regulator DGCA?
Several challenges await Jyotiraditya Scindia at Civil Aviation ministry
Centre got positive feedback from industry on PLI schemes: Goyal
Passengers' Gain: Competition to soar as new players enter aviation sector
-
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has released draft National Air Sports Policy (NASP) for public feedback.
The draft policy is available on the website of the Ministry and the suggestions for the same can be sent by 5 pm on January 31, 2022.
As per an official release issued by the ministry on Sunday, the policy seeks to leverage India's potential for air sports and places a strong focus on ensuring international best practices in safety. The vision of the policy is to make India one of the top air sports nations by 2030.
"India has the potential to be among the leading nations in the world of air sports. It has a large geographical expanse, diverse topography and fair weather conditions. It has a large population, especially the youth. It has a growing culture for adventure sports and aviation. Other than the direct revenue from air sports activities, the multiplier benefits in terms of growth of travel, tourism, infrastructure and local employment, especially in hilly areas of the country, are several times greater. Creation of air sports hubs across the country will also bring in air sports professionals and tourists from across the world," read the release.
"The Government of India, therefore, plans to promote the country's air sports sector, by way of making it safe, affordable, accessible, enjoyable and sustainable. Systems and processes need to be simplified and made more transparent; focus on quality, safety and security need to be enhanced; and investments in infrastructure, technology, training and awareness building need to be facilitated," it added.
The release further said that the draft National Air Sports Policy (NASP 2022) is a step in this direction and has been drafted on the basis of the inputs received from policymakers, air sports practitioners and the public at large. "It is an evolving document and will be modified from time to time," informed the release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor