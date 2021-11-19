Guptill surpasses Kohli to become leading run-getter in T20s

opener on Friday surpassed Indian star to become the leading run-getter in T20 Internationals.

Guptill surpassed Kohli during the second T20 match of the three-match series. India's Test and ODI captain, Kohli has been rested for the series.

Guptill has 3248 runs to his name compared to Kohli's 3227. Guptill averages a little over 30 while Kohli is way ahead of him on that front with an average of 52. Rohit Sharma is third in the leading run-getters' standings with more than 3000 runs.

Guptill made 31 off 15 balls before being caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Deepak Chahar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)