Hockey Men's Junior WC: Odisha Sports Minister reviews preparedness

With just two days left for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup, Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera on Sunday visited the Kalinga Stadium here and reviewed the progress of work.
He discussed with the officials about Covid management, security, infrastructure, broadcasting and hospitality while visiting various points and corners in the Kalinga Stadium.
Expressing his satisfaction on the preparedness of the event, Behera said: "All mandatory arrangements and protocols are in place. I am satisfied with the timely execution of work. Our efforts are towards a safe and successful conduct of the event and I am confident, once again, along with Hockey India, Odisha will prove to be a great host."
The infrastructure at Kalinga Hockey Stadium is an iconic and coveted stadium and all the teams have expressed their excitement to play here, he said.
"I am glad to know that the players have settled in well, turf and all allied facilities of the stadium are match ready and the visiting teams have commenced their training and practice matches. It is good to see this atmosphere here," the Minister added.
The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup will start on November 24 and continue till December 5. Almost all of the participating teams have arrived in the host city, Bhubaneswar, and are training rigorously at the Kalinga Stadium for winning the Champions title.
