I am scoring runs, doing hard work, but not getting a chance: Prithvi Shaw

India opening batter admitted that he was disappointed over not being considered for the ongoing ODI series against South Africa despite scoring runs and putting in a lot of hard work.

With the first-choice players in Australia to prepare for the T20 World Cup, many performers in domestic and India 'A' matches like Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson apart from young players like Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad were picked too for the ODIs against South Africa.

But Shaw, who hit two centuries while playing for West Zone in Duleep Trophy and smacked a 48-ball 77 against the visiting New Zealand 'A' team for India 'A' in one-day series, was not given a look-in for the 50-over matches against South Africa.

"I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance. But, it's alright. When they (national selectors) feel I am ready, they will play me. Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India 'A' or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark," Shaw was quoted as saying by Mid-day.

Shaw, who last played for India during the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka in July last year, further revealed that he has shed seven-eight kilos of in the last couple of months and is not touching Chinese food, sweets and cold drinks anymore.

"I did not work on different things in my batting, but did a lot of fitness work. I worked on weight-loss and reduced by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, didn't consume any sweets and cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now," added the right-handed batter.

Shaw will now be aiming for a national comeback through playing for Mumbai in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting from Monday. Mumbai are placed in Group A of the T20 competition alongside Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Railways, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Vidarbha, playing all of their league matches in Rajkot.

"We played a few practice games here (in Ahmedabad). All players are in good shape. We have good all-rounders, batsmen and bowlers. I believe it's a very strong team. All the support staff members are working hard on our preparation and I am optimistic of doing well as a team. All the players in this team are established somewhere, played a good level and are experienced."--IANS

