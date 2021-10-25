In my lifetime I wanted to see Pakistan beat India in World Cup: Akram

-
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
-
Fast-bowling great Wasim Akram is delighted to see Pakistan end India's winning run against them in the World Cup in his lifetime but wants the team to forget the landmark triumph and focus on the task ahead.
Pakistan brought to an end India's near-three-decade domination of them in the world stage in the most convincing fashion, embarrassing their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.
"In my lifetime I wanted to see that and I saw that and it was a convincing win," Akram told India Today on Monday.
One of cricket's greatest fast bowlers, the former captain urged the players to not let their guards down after just one win in the showpiece.
"That was yesterday, man, it's history, it's over now. I want Pakistan team to concentrate again for the next game. It's a long World Cup.
"Coming back to their performance it was just out of the world, the way they performed. It was clinical, it was skilful, they were calm and, you know, everything worked for them. I suppose toss as well."
World Cup-winning captain and current prime minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Cricket Board president Ramiz Raja too expressed their satisfaction at the team's victory.
Intent on breaking their the run of losses, Pakistan restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the T20 showpiece's blockbuster game.
Pakistan then made light work of the target and completed the win with 13 balls to spare.
Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor