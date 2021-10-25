Past and present India cricketers back Shami after pacer faces online abuse

-
-
Former and current India players, including Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh, on Monday extended their support to pacer Mohammad Shami, who was subjected to a fierce online attack following the national team's first-ever loss to Pakistan in World Cup history.
India lost their T20 World Cup opener by 10 wickets on Sunday with Shami emerging the most expensive bowler on the night, leaking 43 runs in 3.5 overs.
"The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa," tweeted former India opener Sehwag.
Shami has been one of India's best fast bowlers in recent times and has performed well over the last five years.
The trollers on social media linked his ordinary performance on Sunday night to his religion which did not go down well with fellow netizens.
The other Indian players were also trolled online after the crushing loss on Sunday.
Former India spinner Harbhajan and current leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was controversially not included in the World Cup squad, also came to Shami's support.
"We love you @MdShami11," wrote Harbhajan on Twitter.
Chahal added: "We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya."
Former India pacer R P Singh tweeted: "@MdShami1 is an Indian cricketer and we are proud of him. To target him after the loss against Pak is pathetic.
