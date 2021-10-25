Lahiru Kumara, Liton Das fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

-
Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara and Bangladesh batter Liton Das were on Monday fined 25 per cent and 15 per cent of their match fees respectively for breaching ICC's code of conduct with their aggressive actions during their T20 World Cup Super 12 fixture.
After getting involved in a heated exchange of words, the two cricketers tried getting physical with each other on the field forcing the umpire and the other players to intervene during their match on Sunday in Sharjah.
"... Sri Lankan bowler Lahiru Kumara and Bangladeshi batter Liton Das Kumar were both fined for breaching level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel," the apex body said in a statement.
"Kumara was fined 25% of his match fee and received 1 demerit point. Das was fined 15% of his match fee and received 1 demerit point," the ICC added.
Kumara was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match."
Das' breach relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game".
The incident occurred after the dismissal of Das in the Bangladesh innings.
After he dismissed Das, Kumara walked towards the batter using actions and words which provoked an aggressive reaction from him.
Having been provoked by the bowler Kumara, Das reacted aggressively and in a manner which was contrary to the spirit of cricket.
Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanctions, which were ratified by the ICC cricket operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations.
Kumara and Das both pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Adrian Holdstock, 3rd umpire Michael Gough and 4th umpire Rod Tucker.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of a fine of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.
