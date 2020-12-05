IND vs AUS warm-up match: Travis Head to lead Australia A against India A

-
ALSO READ
India A vs Australia A: India hit Test mode with first warm-up game
IND vs AUS T20s: Full schedule, match timing, squad, free live streaming
Australia vs India 2nd ODI toss result, final playing 11 and live streaming
Australia vs India 1st T20 toss result, final playing 11, live streaming
Australia vs India 3rd ODI toss results, final playing 11, live streaming
-
The Australia selectors have announced a 13-member Australia A squad that will take on India A at Drummoyne Oval in a three-day game, beginning on Sunday.
The squad includes Australia Test captain Time Paine as well as opener Joe Burns, all-rounder Cameron Green and will be led by left-handed batsman Travis Head, who is also a member of the Aussie Test squad.
The December 6-8 warm-up game has been touted as a practice game for the Aussie Test specialists ahead of the Test series against India that begins at the Adelaide Oval on December 17. The Test specialists have not played much cricket due to Covid-19 pandemic. They have played only a few Sheffield Shield games.
The start of the three-day game will also coincide with the second T20 International between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Australia A squad: Jackson Bird, Joe Burns, Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head (capt), Nic Maddinson, Michael Neser, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland.
--IANS
kh/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor