IND vs ENG: Lot of time left in series, no need to feel low, says Shami

-
ALSO READ
Ton-up Joe becomes "Root" cause of India's problems, England take lead
Root, Bairstow punish Indian bowlers as England reach 216 for 3 for lunch
In England team, so far only Root looked like scoring a century: Tendulkar
IPL helped get my rhythm back after injury layoff: Mohammed Shami
Virat Kohli, BCCI brass 'informally' chat over roadmap for T20 World Cup
-
India pacer Mohammed Shami on Thursday said that the team's performance so far in the third Test has not affected the players' morale as there is a lot of time left in the five-match series.
"No, my friend, mentally (it does not affect), we have finished matches in three days, many matches we have finished in two days. Sometimes when we have a bad day or we get out early in a Test match in the first innings and we have to field for long.
"It happens sometimes, but there is no need to feel low, because still there are two Tests left, Shami said at the virtual post-day press conference after the second day's play, when asked how such a day affects the team mentally in the middle of the series.
India were bundled out for a meagre 78 in the first innings on the first day of the third Test against England. The visitors in reply posted a mammoth 423/8 as they rode on skipper Joe Root's stroke-filled 121, to take a 345-run lead when stumps were drawn on the second day.
And we are 1-0 up, so there is no need to think (negative), just one thing, believe in your skill, and back yourself, added Shami.
According to the Bengal speedster, who returned with figures of 3/87, it is the responsibility of the bowlers to take wickets.
It is your responsibility when there is a long partnership from the opposition. It is your job, to take wickets, you have to plan in your mind on how to get the (batsman) out," Shami said.
All the Indian bowlers including Ravindra Jadeja (2/88), Jasprit Bumrah (1/58) and Mohammed Siraj (2/86) were taken to task by Root and company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor