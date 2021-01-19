JUST IN
Business Standard

IND vs ENG: Selectors to announce India squad for Tests today at 5 pm

Mohammed Shami (fractured forearm), Ravidra Jadeja (fractured thumb), Umesh Yadav (calf muscle tear) and Hanuma Vihari (grade 2 muscle tear) will not be available for selection

Press Trust of India  |  Sydney 

Virat Kohli dances to the music in the stadium during the fourth day of the second Test match between South Africa and India at the Supersport park Cricket Ground in Centurion, South Africa on the 16th January 2018. File photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Skipper Virat Kohli will be back in action after a well-deserved paternity break while senior pacer Ishant Sharma will return after an injury layoff to headline the pace attack when the Indian team for the first two Test matches against England is picked on Tuesday.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, who could not play the Brisbane Test due to abdominal strain and back spasms respectively, are expected to be available after an extended period of rest before the four-Test series beginning in Chennai from February 5.

However, Mohammed Shami (fractured forearm), Ravidra Jadeja (fractured thumb), Umesh Yadav (calf muscle tear) and Hanuma Vihari (grade 2 muscle tear) will not be available for selection.

The new selection committee, led by Chetan Sharma, aren't expected to spring too many surprises as most of the fit and available players currently in Australia are automatic picks.

The Indian squad will have to enter the bio-bubble on January 27 and with both Test matches in Chennai, the BCCI has decided to name a squad for the first two games (February 5-9 and 13-17) and the squad strength will be around 16-18 along with a few net bowlers.

Ishant, who was out with a side strain, had recently made comeback to competituve cricket with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and looked in good rhythm. Along with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the three will man the pace attack with Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan as reserve pacers.

In the spin department, Jadeja's like for like replacement will be Shahbaz Nadeem, who had played a Test match against South Africa in 2019. With Ashwin likely to be available and Washington Sundar having a dream debut, the slow bowling department also looks settled with Kuldeep Yadav as the back-up wrist spinner.

The two wicketkeepers will be Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha while for the reserve batsman's slot, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul will be vying for a single slot.

Prithvi Shaw is likely to be dropped and will have to go back to domestic cricket and prove himself.

Agarwal is likely to get the nod as the selectors and team management might want KL Rahul, who had a wrist sprain, to play some Vijay Hazare Trophy and get ready for the white ball leg of the series in March.

The meeting will be held 5 pm IST.

Likely Selections

Openers (3): Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal (reserve)

Middle-order (3): Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vc)

Wicketkeepers (2): Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant

All-rounder: Washington Sundar

Pacers (5) : Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan

Spinners: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kuldeep Yadav.

First Published: Tue, January 19 2021. 06:02 IST

