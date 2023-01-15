LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports » India Sri Lanka series » News
Hockey World Cup, IND vs ENG: India eye last 8 spot, England seek revenge
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit wins toss, opts to bat first at Greenfield Stadium

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third ODI here on Sunday.

Topics
India vs Sri Lanka | India cricket team | Sri Lanka cricket team

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

India Captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka pose with the trophy before the first
India Captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka pose with the trophy before the first ODI in Guwahati. Photo: Twitter/BCCI

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third ODI here on Sunday.

India made two changes as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes, bringing in Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage.

India are leading the three-match series 2-0.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India vs Sri Lanka

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 15:31 IST

`