IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit wins toss, opts to bat first at Greenfield Stadium

-
ALSO READ
In T20Is, you need to keep your intent high: Deepak Hooda after win over SL
'Why Shami not there?': Madan Lal on Indian pacer's snub from T20 WC squad
Hardik Pandya meets Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of Sri Lanka series
Shubman Gill disappointed at missing out on century in 3rd ODI against WI
IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Toss details; Predicted playing XI of India, Sri Lanka
-
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third ODI here on Sunday.
India made two changes as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar in the playing XI.
Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes, bringing in Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage.
India are leading the three-match series 2-0.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 15:31 IST