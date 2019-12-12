Ind vs WI: We're still work in progress, concedes Pollard after series loss

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard conceded that the team is a work in progress and the three-match T20 series against India was a learning curve for them leading up to the World T20 in Australia next year.

"We will look to take the positives from this game. At the end of the day, we knew where we faltered and it's work in progress for us now," Pollard said at the post-match presentation ceremony after the West Indies lost the series deciding third T20I here by 67 runs.

Rahul top-scored for India with a devastating 56-ball 91 and shared a 135-run stand with fellow opener Rohit Sharma (71) as India cruised to victory riding their first innings score of 240/3. Skipper Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 29-ball 70.

In reply, the West Indies could manage 173/8 in the end of 20 overs despite Pollard's 39-ball 68. Windies had won the second T20I after losing the first one.

"It (the target) was gettable, we have chased a big total here in 2016. When you look at the way Rahul and Rohit went about at the start, they took their time and then exploded," Pollard said when asked if the huge score was gettable.

"Yes, we are disappointed but we look to move on from here. There are a lot of emerging players coming through the ranks. Success is something you need to strive for day in and day out. All is not lost, we still have three ODIs to play. We will look to stay positive," he concluded.