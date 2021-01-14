India vs Australia 4th Test: Steve Smith feeds off criticism, says Paine

-
ALSO READ
IND vs AUS: Let's see if Smith repeats SCG act at Gabba, says Vaughan
IND vs AUS: Didn't hear any complaints from India, says Tim Paine
IND vs AUS: Don't need to do housekeeping for motivation, says Rathour
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Pucovski skips nets, pace trio avoid optional nets
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Harris may find a place in playing 11, says Langer
-
Australia Test skipper Tim Paine on Thursday said that Steve Smith feeds off criticism and one can expect to see the batsman at his very best in the fourth and final Test against India.
CHECK IND v AUS 4th TEST TOSS AND MATCH TIME HERE
Smith was seen scuffing up the area around the batting crease on day five of the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground and social media users questioned the Australia batsman for his gamesmanship.
"Steve Smith is in a good frame of mind, we have seen what he has gone through in the last three years, he is mentally very strong and he knows that he will be criticised at some times. He has handled it very well ever since he has come back. If anything, he feeds off the criticism, his statistics speak for themselves, we will see the best of Steve Smith this week," said Paine while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.
Check IND v AUS 4th Test playing 11 and head to head details here
"Like I said, we set high expectations for ourselves, last week we did not meet them. When you do that, you leave yourselves open to criticism, we have to take it on the chin, we are now looking forward to the fourth Test, we cannot wait for tomorrow," he added.
Injury update: Will Bumrah play in IND v AUS 4th Test?
Smith, who recorded scores of 131 and 81 in the third Test against India at the SCG, after being criticised said that he was shocked and disappointed at the kind of reaction.
"I have been quite shocked and disappointed by the reaction to this. It's something I do in games to visualise where we are bowling, how the batter is playing our bowlers and then out of habit I always mark centre," Smith told the Daily Telegraph, as reported by Fox Sports.
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
India and Australia will now lock horns in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, beginning January 15. The third Test between both these sides had ended as a draw.
The 4th test of the Border Gavaskar trophy will be aired Live from January 15 only on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Six.
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor