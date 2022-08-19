Indian all-rounder Sridharan Sriram appointed as Bangladesh's coach

-
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former India all-rounder Sridharan Sriram as the coach for the national team for both the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE and the T20 World Cup in Australia.
A report in "The Daily Star" newspaper quoted a BCB director, who confirmed Sriram's appointment and said, "Yes, we have chosen Sriram up until the World Cup."
"As we are moving forward with a fresh mindset, the new coach will be seen from the Asia Cup onwards. And since the T20 World Cup is our main target, he (a new coach) will not get time to adapt if he is not recruited from the Asia Cup.
"Many may say that there is not much left for the Asia Cup. However, as I said, our main focus is the T20 World Cup," he added.
Sriram represented India in eight ODIs between 2000 and 2004 and also served as Australia's assistant and spin-bowling coach for a long time.
It was under former Australian coach Darren Lehmann, Sriram was entrusted with the responsibility as a spin bowling coach in 2016.
The 46-year-old recently stepped down from that position to focus on his role with the Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The BCB official, however, also said, that South African Russell Dominigo would continue to be in charge of the Test side.
"Domingo would continue his role in guiding the Test team, for now, as we have a Test match against India in November .
