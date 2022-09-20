Indian athletes shine in Marrakech Para Athletics Grand Prix with 19 medals

-
Paralympic Games silver medallist high jumper Nishad Kumar set a new Asian record while Neeraj Yadav set a new National Record on his way to gold in the Marrakech Para Athletics Grand Prix in Morocco.
On the final day, Neeraj won the gold medal in the discus throw F55/56 category as India ended the prestigious meet with 19 medals -- eight gold, eight silver and three bronze medals. Nishad won silve and set the new record in the process.
Ajeet Kumar won gold in the javelin throw F46 category while compatriot and two-time Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajaria won silver.
Ramsinghbhai Govindbhai won gold in long jump T42 as did Vinay Kumar Lal in men's 400m T20/35/36/44 as did Deepthi Jeevanji in women's 400m T-13/20/37.
Sprinter Shiek Abdul Kadhar won the 100m T46 race while Neeraj Yadav also topped the Discus Throw F56.
Hokato Sema won silver in shotput F57 while Ajit Kumar Panchal won silver in the Discus F52 category. Anil Kumar (100m T54), Shailesh Kumar (Long Jump T42) and Mohd Yasser (Shot put F42/43/44/46) also won silver medals.
Ranjeet Bhati (Javelin F57), Fathima Khatoon (Discus F56) and Shailesh Kumar (High Jump T42/47).
Nearly 120 track and field medal events were conducted at the Grand Stadium de Marrakech with plenty of local stars to watch. This was the first time in the history of para-athletics, Morocco hosted a World Para Athletics Grand Prix.
