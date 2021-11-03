Injury-prone England pacer Mills ruled out of T20 WC due to thigh strain

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
-
Injury-prone England pacer Tymal Mills was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup due to a right thigh strain and Reece Topley was added to the squad as his replacement.
Mills, England's joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, sustained the injury while bowling during their Super 12 match against Sri Lanka here on Monday.
He left the field midway through his second over, immediately calling for substitute fielder, Sam Billings, to replace him before heading straight to the dressing room.
He subsequently underwent a scan which confirmed a right thigh strain, an injury similar to the one he sustained in 2018, which also ruled him out of the rest of that English season.
"Results of the scan on Tuesday night revealed the extent of the injury," England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.
"Surrey's Reece Topley has been added to the England World Cup squad following his role as travelling reserve."
The Event Technical Committee of the T20 World Cup 2021 approved Topley as a replacement for Mills in the England squad.
"Left-arm fast bowler Topley, who has played 13 ODIs and six T20Is, was named as a replacement after Mills was ruled out due to a thigh injury," the ICC said.
Topley was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.
The 29-year-old Mills has been dogged by injuries throughout his career, including a degenerative back condition that he feared would end his career prematurely. He wore a back brace for three months last winter after suffering a stress fracture.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor