IOC President Thomas Bach likely to visit Hiroshima on July 16

-
ALSO READ
4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships postponed to October 2021
High jumper Tejaswin Shankar's last chance to qualify for Olympics 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Maximum of 10,000 fans to be allowed for each event
Tokyo Olympics: More tests, no quarantine likely in updated Covid-19 rules
IOC push ahead with plans to open Tokyo Olympics during state of emergency
-
President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, who is expected to arrive in Japan on July 9, ahead of the Tokyo Games, could visit Hiroshima on July 16, informed the Kyodo news agency.
Bach's visit was initially scheduled for May to mark the start of the Olympic torch relay in Hiroshima, but was later postponed.
Sources told Kyodo on Saturday that Bach was likely to visit Hiroshima on July 16, while IOC Vice President John Coates could visit Nagasaki on the same date, which is the first day of an Olympic truce adopted by the United Nations.
The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently scheduled to be held this summer, from July 23 until August 8.
Because of COVID-19, the Japanese government has decided to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without foreign spectators.
Earlier this month, organizers of the Olympic Games in Tokyo decided to allow up to 10,000 spectators at each venue. The spectator cap was set at 10,000 if this does not exceed 50 percent of a venue's capacity.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo could be held without spectators if a COVID-19 state of emergency is declared in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor