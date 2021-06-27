TN announces Rs 3 cr for athletes who win gold in Tokyo Olympics

-
ALSO READ
No branded apparel, only India will be written on Olympics apparel: Rijiju
Indian boxers to have three-week training camp abroad before Olympics 2021
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
'India's male, female flagbearer for Olympics 2021 to be named by June end'
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Maximum of 10,000 fans to be allowed for each event
-
Tamil Nadu chief minister, M.K. Stalin has announced a cash prize of Rs 3 crore for those athletes who wins gold in the Tokyo Olympics which is starting from July 23.
The chief minister made the announcement at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday while addressing athletes and sportspersons at a special Covid vaccination camp held for them.
The silver medal winners will be provided Rs 2 crore as cash prize and the bronze medal winners Rs 1 crore, he said.
Nethra Kumanan, Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy (sailing), G. Sathian and A. Sharath Kamal (table tennis), C.A. Bhavani Devi (fencing) and Paralympian T. Mariappan have qualified for the Olympics from Tamil Nadu.
Stalin reminiscenced his days as a sportsperson in his younger days and said that sports is a major connector and said that iconic athletes like Sachin Tendulkar, Karnam Malleswari, M.S. Dhoni, P.T. Usha and Milkha Singh will always be an inspiration to the generations of youngsters of the nation.
The Tamil Nadu chief minister said that the DMK in its election manifesto had promised that an Olympic Academy will be established in four zones of the state and added that the promise made in the election manifesto would be fulfilled.
He said that a world-class gym and a state of the art facility to scientifically aid sportspersons will be set up immediately and that his government was committed to promote and support sports and sportspersons.
Stalin said, "If a Dhoni hit a sixer or a Ronaldo scores a goal, the audience in the stadium and those watching on television feel it as a personal achievement." He further said, "A sportsperson can inspire a generation and you all should keep that in mind and be assured that the Tamil Nadu government will support you in your welfare and well-being".
The chief minister also said, "Life is a game, it is said, and there are several people in this country who treat politics also as a game but sports should be taken seriously and sportspersons are an inspiration for generations to come and you should keep that in mind always."
Stalin said that fencing star Bhavani Devi who became the first athlete from Tamil Nadu to qualify in the Olympics was already given a cash incentive of Rs 5 lakh and the other five athletes would also be given the cash soon. He said that as a sports enthusiast he and his government would always stand for the sportspersons of the state in the days to come.
The vaccination camp was organized by the Department of Youth Welfare and Sports, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, Health Development and Tamil Nadu Olympic Association.
--IANS
aal/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor