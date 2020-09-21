JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: Delhi Capitals' Ashwin sustains freak shoulder injury
Business Standard

IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC: Sehwag reacts to umpiring error on short run

A controversy was sparked on Sunday after the on-field umpire made a "terrible decision" during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals

Topics
IPL 2020 | Virendra Sehwag | Kings XI Punjab

ANI  |  Cricket 

DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020
DC vs KXIP. Photo: @virendersehwag

A controversy was sparked on Sunday after the on-field umpire made a "terrible decision" during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.

The incident took place in the 19th over of Kings XI Punjab's chase when Mayank Agarwal played a shot and took two runs. However, the on-field umpire Nitin Menon deemed it as a single, declaring that Chris Jordan did not tap his bat past the crease.

Both teams scored 157 runs in the allotted 20 overs and Delhi Capitals won the match in the Super Over.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who himself has represented Kings XI Punjab in the league, said the umpire's call made the difference in the match and he should be 'Man of the Match'.

"I don't agree with the man of the match choice. The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP," Sehwag tweeted.

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris wrote: "Terrible 'one short' decision in tonight's @IPL game. However if you need 1 run off the last 2 balls and don't win... you only have yourself to blame. #WhatAMatch."

"What abt that one short run call???? #IPL2020," former India player Irfan Pathan tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 09:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY