IPL 2020, Match 48: RCB vs MI live streaming, match and toss timing details

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020, Match 10: RCB vs MI live streaming, match and toss timing details
IPL 2020, Match 45: RR vs MI toss result, final playing 11, match details
IPL 2020 Match 44: RCB vs CSK toss results, final playing 11, match details
IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Highlights: RCB wins in thrilling Super Over game
IPL 2020, Match 41: CSK vs MI toss result, live streaming and match details
-
In match 48 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
Both Mumbai and Bangalore would look to clinch two points from here and enter the playoffs. Mumbai is at the top spot in IPL 2020 Points Table while Bangalore is at the third spot.
Both Mumbai and Bangalore lost their previous outing against Rajasthan and Chennai respectively.Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 48, MI vs RCB cricket match:
When will the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match take place?
The MI vs RCB IPL match will be held on October 28, Wednesday.
Where will the MI vs RCB IPL match be played?
The venue for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
What will be the timings of the MI vs RCB IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 48 between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time MI vs RCB toss will take place?
The MI vs RCB live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the MI vs RCB IPL match live?
The MI vs RCB IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between MI vs RCB?
You can watch the live streaming of MI vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor