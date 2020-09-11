IPL 2020: Training and living in bio-bubble is very different, says Chahal

(RCB) spinner feels that this year's (IPL) will be very different from the usual as there are many challenges for players to deal with due to the pandemic.

According to the spinner, players who are mentally prepared for the bio-secure environment will have an upper hand in the competition.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chahal said, "Training and living in the bubble is very different but we are getting to practice and nothing more than that is needed. These are not normal times and even before the positive cases inside the bubble, precautions were of the utmost level."



When asked about staying in a bio-secure bubble throughout the year during the international tour, Chahal replied: "Yes, I'm mentally prepared to be in the bubble till the situation all over gets back to normal."

Chahal also pointed that it isn't about individual glory and he wants the team to do well. "I'm not thinking too much about the purple cap. I just want to do well and contribute in any way I can for my team whenever I get the chance to perform," he added.

The 30-year-old feels that RCB has a balanced squad and Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch's arrival will add great depth in the batting line-up of the side. "We have a very balanced side with some great additions to our team and certainly Aaron Finch's addition gives us more depth in the batting department," Chahal said.



Chahal, who has cemented his place in India's limited-overs squad, is yet to make his debut in the longest format of the game. The spinner's ultimate goal is to win the World Cup for the country and don the white jersey for India.

"Test cricket is the ultimate challenge for any player. The goal is to win the World Cup for India but my personal goal is representing India in Tests," he said.





Talking about his association with Playing 11, a fantasy gaming app, brand ambassador Chahal said the future of fantasy gaming apps are very bright. "I'm very happy to be associated with Playing 11. Fantasy gaming is growing very rapidly and it is a great platform for people to use their skill, show enthusiasm and have fun from the comfort of your device. The expectation with this collaboration is to connect and expand the fan base. Fantasy gaming apps are growing at a rapid rate in a sports-loving country like ours," Chahal said.

The 13th edition of the league will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. RCB will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening game of the tournament in Dubai on September 21.