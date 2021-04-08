IPL 2021: Chris Gayle flaunts 'Moon Walk' after finishing quarantine

-
Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle has finished his mandatory seven-day quarantine ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which gets underway from Friday.
The 'Universe Boss' on Wednesday celebrated the moment by performing Moon Walk on the late pop legend Michael Jackson's hit song "Smooth Criminal".
Punjab Kings shared the video of Gayle in which he is seen nailing each and every step to perfection.
"Quarantine da khatam khel, bahar aa gaye tuhadde favourite - Chris Gayle," Punjab Kings tweeted.
Gayle is a key cog in Punjab Kings' batting wheel. The star batsman had smashed 288 runs in seven games for the side in the 13th edition of the IPL. Gayle also holds the record for most sixes in the cash-rich league with 349 maximums under his belt.
With the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, and Dawid Malan, Punjab Kings has one of the best batting lines up in IPL.
The homegrown talent is no less impressive with Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda and Mandeep Singh looking to pitch in when the big boys have an off day.
When it comes to bowling, the pace-bowling attack of Punjab Kings has a classy look to it with Mohammad Shami leading the pack in the company of Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Arshdeep Singh and Riley Meredith.
The spin-attack will be headed by U19 World Cup star Ravi Bishnoi while Murugan Ashwin and Saurabh Kumar are also in the squad to extend their support. Punjab Kings will play against Rajasthan Royals in their first game on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
