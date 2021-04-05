IPL 2021: David Miller on his way to link up with RR squad in Mumbai

South Africa opening batsman is on his way to link up with the Rajasthan Royals squad in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Miller posted a photo of himself on Twitter on Monday and he captioned the post as: "Good start to April with #PROTEAS now off to India @rajasthanroyals."

Rajasthan Royals will play their first match on April 12 against Punjab Kings.

The left-handed batsman was seen in action in the first two ODIs against Pakistan, in which he managed to score 100 runs, going past the 50-run mark in both the ODIs.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) had agreed to release all IPL-bound players before the third ODI and as a result, the likes of Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje will be missing the last ODI and three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

On Sunday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had also confirmed that everything will go on as per schedule in the upcoming His confirmation came after it was announced that Maharashtra would be entering weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 pm to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"Everything will go on as per schedule," Ganguly told ANI. Wankhede Stadium is set to host 10 IPL games this season from April 10-25.

The first match at the Mumbai stadium is slated to be played on April 10 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Four franchises -- Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals have set up their base in Mumbai as of now. The fifth franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is also based in Mumbai currently, but they will soon move to Chennai to play their first match against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 11.

The BCCI is also thinking of players' vaccination ahead of the IPL with BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla saying that the board will get in touch with the Health Ministry for players' vaccination.

"In order to cope with this coronavirus rise, I think the only solution is to get vaccinated. BCCI is also thinking on those lines that players should be vaccinated. Nobody knows when coronavirus is going to end and you can't give a deadline that by this time frame, it will not be there so players can play easily. So, I think now will have to think over that. Vaccination should be done for the players also," Shukla told ANI.

When asked if BCCI has written to the Health Ministry regarding players' vaccination, Shukla said the BCCI is mulling over the idea and they will definitely get in touch with the ministry that players should be vaccinated.

