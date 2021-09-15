IPL 2021 set to welcome fans back to stadiums, limited seating available

-
ALSO READ
After multiple Covid cases, IPL 2021 suspended with immediate effect: BCCI
IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match postponed; Varun, Sandeep test Covid positive
IPL 2021, Match 11, DC vs PBKS highlights: Delhi Capitals wins by 6 wickets
IPL 2021 will tentatively resume in 3rd week of September in UAE: Report
IPL 2021 Match 12 CSK vs RR highlights: Chennai Super Kings wins by 45 runs
-
The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will witness the return of fans inside the stadiums in UAE, confirmed the IPL in a statement on Wednesday.
"The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumes with the five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians taking on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19.
"This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation. Fans can buy tickets starting September 16 for the remainder of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on PlatinumList.net," the statement read.
"Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the Covid protocols and UAE government regulations," it added.
On September 8, IANS had reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government had agreed that crowds will be "allowed partialy" during the second phase of the IPL.
"Yes, it will be allowed this time as both the BCCI and UAE government have given a green light to let the crowd enter the stadium partially. Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is doing everything possible to keep a check on cases (Covid-19)," the official had said.
The second phase of IPL 2021 will resume with the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on September 19. In total, 31 matches, including qualifiers, will be played over 27 days.--IANS
cs/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor