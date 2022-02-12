IPL auction: After SRH snub, Warner to start afresh at where it all began

-
Australia's swashbuckling opener David Warner is delighted to start afresh in the IPL at Delhi Capitals months after a bitter parting with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
It was, in fact, a win-win situation for both Warner and the JSW and GMR co-owned franchise.
As the 2022 IPL mega auction day progressed, the DC franchise's co-owner Parth Jindal found it increasingly difficult to believe that he has acquired the services of a "legend" at Rs 6.25 crore.
As far as Warner is concerned, his relation with SRH turned sour after the star batter was sacked as captain midway through the 2021 season and eventually dropped from the playing XI.
Warner, who started his IPL journey with the Delhi franchise, became the first buy of the mega auction for the Capitals.
Expressing his excitement at joining Delhi Capitals, Warner said, "I am coming back to where it all started. I am really excited. Can't wait to see you all very soon over in India. Looking forward to it."
Speaking about his team's major buys at auction, Jindal said, "Absolutely excited to buy David Warner. I cannot believe that we got such a legend at Rs 6.25 crore. With Warner and Prithvi Shaw opening the batting, it will be an explosive start to every single Delhi Capitals innings."
He added, "It was really strange because we thought the price will go up. There was a lot of tactical stuff going on by the other teams. David Warner, the guy who won Australia the T20 World Cup is back in Delhi.
"We welcome Davey, and all his Insta stories and his shenanigans to the Capitals. We cannot wait to have him at the Capitals."
The seasoned campaigner led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016.
Having scored as many as 5449 runs in 150 matches at an average of 41.59, the southpaw is the fifth-highest run-getter in IPL history. He has four tons and 50 half-centuries to his name.
The franchise spent Rs 6.50 crore to get the services of another Australian, Mitchell March.
"I am absolutely stoked to be a part of Delhi Capitals team. What an amazing franchise so to be a part of. Looking forward to get over to India in a few months time and represent our fan base. See you guys there, soon," said Marsh.
Marsh was a prominent member of Australia's T20 World Cup 2021 title-winning squad.
He scored 185 runs in six games at an average of 61.67 and was named as the man of the match in the World Cup final for scoring 77 runs in 50 balls.
The big-hitting all-rounder also had a solid Big Bash League season earlier this year having played a vital role in Perth Scorchers' title win.
He scored 347 runs in eight games at an average of 57.83, including his maiden T20 ton.
