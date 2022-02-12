IPL auction: Ishan goes to MI for Rs 15.25 cr; Rayudu picked up by CSK

-
India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on Saturday was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.
For Kishan, a bidding war took place between Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, SunRisers Hyderabad, and in the end, the left-handed batter went to Mumbai Indians.
Australia's Matthew Wade went unsold in the auction while Ambati Rayudu was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 6.75 crore.
Earlier, Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore while India all-rounder Washington Sundar was picked up by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore. Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh garnered interest from quite a few franchises and in the end, he was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.5 crore.
India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore. Nitish Rana was picked up by KKR for Rs 8 crore while West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan remained unsold as no franchise showed interest in him.
India batter Manish Pandey was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.6 crore. Windies left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore. India batter Robin Uthappa was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 2 crore.
Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 7.25 crore.
Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.
South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore.
