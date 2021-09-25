IPL: Central Covid testing agency help BCCI be up-to-date with test report

-
ALSO READ
IPL: All players coming from UK must undergo six-day quarantine, says BCCI
IPL 2021: Two Covid cases in CSK contingent; practice session cancelled
BCCI meet: Ganguly to focus on T20 WC, IPL and domestic players' pay
Plea in Delhi HC seeking probe into deaths at Jaipur Golden Hospital
UK Tour: Indian players pleased as BCCI gets travel clearance for families
-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed a central COVID-19 testing agency in the UAE to ensure test reports of every player and support staff in the second leg of the league reaches the board along with the respective franchises.
Speaking to ANI, a source in the know of developments said while earlier teams were allowed to have respective testing agencies, the BCCI has appointed VPS healthcare to carry out all COVID-19 tests this time and all reports are sent not just to the teams, but also to the board.
Check DC vs RR live score and match updates here
"The BCCI felt it was important to have a central testing agency as that would help in keeping a tab on all testing taking place as also the results of tests would be immediately available to the board. There will be no delay in transmission of information in this process," the source said.
Interestingly, with the BCCI managing the bio bubbles this time, it is keeping a track of body temperature of all players and officials heading to the ground on match day.
"The BCCI has not only asked the teams to keep a check on the body temperature of every person in the bubble, but also asked for the data to be handed to the board on match day. Every franchise needs to send in the data to the BCCI on the day of the match before leaving for the ground from the team hotel," an official of a franchise told ANI.
The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed last Sunday in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. So far, there has been only one COVID-19 case in the second half of the league with SRH pacer T Natarajan testing positive.
The BCCI came up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor