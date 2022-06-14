IPL media rights e-auction shows how big the game is in country: Ganguly

Following the conclusion of the IPL media rights auction 2022, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president said that the event shows how strong the game is in the country.

The TV and digital rights for the 2023-2027 cycle went to Star India and Viacom18 respectively for a whopping Rs 48,390 crore for 410 matches at e-auctions on Tuesday.

"The game has never been just about money..it is about talent. The IPL e-auction just showed how strong the game is in our country..the numbers should be the biggest motivation for all the young players to take their ability and Team India to the highest level," Ganguly tweeted.

Ganguly congratulated the bidders who won television, digital and overseas rights during the auction.

"Congratulations to Star, Viacom, Times Internet for putting their might in getting the auction to new heights..Indian cricket fans you make this happen @JayShah @ThakurArunS @BCCI @IPL," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he added, "This will create infrastructure to make the best players in the world..The game is a religion in this country. My special congratulations to all the players in the last 50 yrs, when the game had nothing, and above all the fans and supporters who just turn up in numbers in stadiums and in front of tv sets. Congratulations to the BCCI team led by Hemang, KPMG, Srinivas, Argus, BCCI HOD and my collegues Jay, Arun, Brijesh, Jayesg, Mamon, for spending hours to get the auction process right."

The IPL digital rights went at a higher price than the TV as Viacom18 bought it for Rs 23,758 crore in comparison to Star India who won TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore. Reliance-owned Viacom-18 also won Australia, South Africa and United Kingdom rights. Times have got MENA (Middle East North Africa) and the United States and the Rest of the World Rights.

