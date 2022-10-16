LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News
T20 World Cup: Netherlands edge UAE by 3 wickets in low-scoring thriller
Business Standard

IPL teams need to submit list of retained players by Nov 15: Official

The 10 IPL franchises have been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 15, a senior official of a franchise said on Sunday

Topics
Indian Premier League | IPL | BCCI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IPL
Representative Image | Photo: Shutterstock

The 10 IPL franchises have been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 15, a senior official of a franchise said on Sunday.

It is understood that BCCI has set the ball rolling for next edition of IPL and the mini-auction will be held in the third week of December in Bengaluru.

It is also learnt that even the salary cap is likely to be increased from Rs 90 to Rs 95 crore for the next season.

However at the mini-auction, the franchises can bid for players with the balance amount left after what they spent during the last mega auction and also with the amount they get after releasing the players they want to give back to the auction pool.

It is expected that most franchises will keep 15 core players and release the rest for them to enter the auction with at least 10 crore, if not more.

Punjab Kings and CSK have Rs 3.45 and Rs 2.95 crore left respectively after the last auction while Lucknow Super Giants had exhausted their full purse.

Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have Rs 10 lakh left from last season while defending champions Gujarat Titans have Rs 15 lakh in their kitty. KKR have Rs 45 lakh left while Rajasthan Royals have Rs 95 lakh in their purse. RCB have Rs 1.55 crore left.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Premier League

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 22:52 IST

`