Jamshedpur, Chennaiyin desperate for win to stay in ISL playoff race

Jamshedpur FC will be looking to strengthen their credentials to make it to the playoffs of the 2020/21 Indian Super League (ISL) season when they face Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium on Wednesday.
Jamshedpur are placed seventh on the ISL table on 18 points, five points behind fourth-placed Hyderabad FC. Chennaiyin, meanwhile are placed eighth and trail Jamshedpur by a point. Chennaiyin have been hurt by their misfiring attack with the goalless draw against Bengaluru in their last match being the ninth time they have failed to score this season -- the most by any team.
Now, they find themselves in desperate need of results if they aspire to reach the playoffs for the second straight time. At this stage, with plenty of other teams also fighting for the playoff spots, nothing less than a win each game will suffice for Chennaiyin.
Their struggles in front of goal have continued to cost them points despite the two-time champions creating plenty of chances. They have now not scored from open play for five games straight.
Jamshedpur, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to East Bengal in their last match. They have managed to win just four of the 16 matches they have played thus far, losing six and drawing as many.
--IANS
rkm/bg
