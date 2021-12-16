Kohli-led India team lands in South Africa for three-match Test series

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC T20 WC SA vs BAN highlights: South Africa outclass Bangladesh by 6 wkts
T20 WC AUS vs SA highlights: Stoinis' cameo helps Australia win by 5 wkts
IND vs ENG 4th Test playing 11: Umesh, Shardul replace Ishant, Shami
-
The Indian cricket team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, landed here on Thursday for the three-match Test series against South Africa, beginning on the Boxing Day at Centurion.
"Touchdown South Africa," the BCCI tweeted from its official twitter handle along with pictures of team members, including Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer among others.
The Kohli-led Test side had departed from Mumbai for the tour that includes three Tests followed by as many ODIs.
Star opener and newly-appointed white ball captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa after sustaining a left hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai.
He was replaced by talented Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal.
While the series opener will be hosted by Centurion, the other two Tests will be played at Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor