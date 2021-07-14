Mamata wishes gymnast Pranati Nayak success in Tokyo Olympics 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister



on Wednesday wished gymnast Pranati Nayak success in the upcoming Tokyo

Pranati, the only gymnast representing the country in this year's Olympics, is from Pingla in West Bengal's in Paschim Medinipur district.

"Heartiest congratulations to our very own Pranati Nayak, who is the only gymnast representing India at #Olympics2021!," the chief minister tweeted.

"Pranati hails from a small town in Medinipur. Owing to her hard work, she has already won many accolades and I am confident of her success this time as well!," she added.

The 26-year-old Pranati, daughter of a bus conductor, is the second woman gymnast from India to qualify for the Olympic Games.

