'Man who redefined Test cricket': BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Virat Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary on Friday congratulated batter on playing his 100th Test match.

Kohli will be playing his 100th Test match on Friday against Sri Lanka in the two-match series here in Mohali, Punjab.

"His journey has been a union of emotion, passion, dedication and determination. To the man who redefined Test cricket and infused it with fresh life, congratulations @imVkohli on this landmark Test. Let's come together and celebrate #VK100," tweeted

Kohli was slated to play his 100th Test during the South Africa series earlier this year, but as fate has it, he will reach the milestone in India itself with a 50 per cent crowd in attendance at the PCA Stadium, Mohali.

The former India skipper will now join the company of legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar etc who represented the country in 100 Tests or more.

Meanwhile, India won the toss against Sri Lanka in the first match of the two-match series on Friday and opted to bat.

