'Man who redefined Test cricket': BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Virat Kohli

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
For Brand Virat Kohli to rule, Batsman Kohli must score and emerge strong
For first time in 7 yrs, all eyes on Kohli the batter as India take on SA
-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Friday congratulated batter Virat Kohli on playing his 100th Test match.
Kohli will be playing his 100th Test match on Friday against Sri Lanka in the two-match series here in Mohali, Punjab.
"His journey has been a union of emotion, passion, dedication and determination. To the man who redefined Test cricket and infused it with fresh life, congratulations @imVkohli on this landmark Test. Let's come together and celebrate #VK100," tweeted Jay Shah.
Kohli was slated to play his 100th Test during the South Africa series earlier this year, but as fate has it, he will reach the milestone in India itself with a 50 per cent crowd in attendance at the PCA Stadium, Mohali.
The former India skipper will now join the company of legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar etc who represented the country in 100 Tests or more.
Meanwhile, India won the toss against Sri Lanka in the first match of the two-match series on Friday and opted to bat.
.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor