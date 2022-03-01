Virat Kohli's 100th Test match will be played in front of spectators: BCCI

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
ICC T20 WC, AUS vs SL highlights: Australia beats Sri Lanka wins by 7 wkts
-
The first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which will be superstar batter Virat Kohli's landmark 100th match, beginning here on Friday will be played in front of spectators, reversing an earlier decision to play the game behind closed doors.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Tuesday that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Kohli playing his 100th Test match.
"The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors," Shah said in the statement.
"The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by State Cricketing Associations and in present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match."
The BCCI Secretary said though the recent white-ball series against the West Indies was played behind closed doors, the dip in COVID-19 cases across the country allowed the hosting associations to permit crowds.
"Based on the advisories by the state health authorities, fans were able to witness the games in Kolkata and Dharamsala while UPCA had Lucknow T20I without crowds owing to polling a day before the match.
"I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli's 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come."
The PCA also confirmed that spectators would be permitted in the Test match.
"The BCCI has told us to go ahead with 50 per cent crowd during the upcoming Test match. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had called us and informed that 50 per cent crowd will be allowed and we are now making necessary arrangements," PCA treasurer RP Singla told PTI on Tuesday.
Earlier, it was decided that Kohli's landmark Test would be held behind closed doors. It led to widespread criticism with many accusing the BCCI of not doing enough to celebrate the reigning superstar of Indian cricket.
Singla had said last week that spectators would not be allowed as per the directive of BCCI as there were still fresh COVID-19 cases emerging in and around Mohali.
The PCA had also decided to felicitate Kohli on his landmark achievement of playing 100 Tests. Kohli has scored 7962 runs from 99 Tests at an average of 50.39.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor