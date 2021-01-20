Morris, Finch released by RCB; Sundar, Siraj among those retained

South African all-rounder Chris Morris and Australia's limited overs captain are among players released by (RCB) ahead of the 2021 season of the (IPL), the team said on Wednesday.

RCB have also released India all-rounder Shivam Dube, Sri Lanka fast bowler Isuru Udana and England all-rounder Moeen Ali among others. Veteran South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn had opted out of the IPL earlier in the year and has been included in the list of players released.

Among those retained are opener Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 473 runs last season, along with Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, all of whom impressed in whites during India's Test series win in Australia. Captain Virat Kohli along with stalwarts AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal have also been retained.

Retained players:

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pawan Deshpande

Released players:

Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn (opted out), Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel (retired)

