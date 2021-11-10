New Zealand beat England by 5 wickets, enter final of T20 World Cup

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
England vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming, match and toss timings
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
-
New Zealand entered the final of the ICC T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over England in a thrilling first semifinal here on Wednesday.
Chasing 167 to win, Daryl Mitchell anchored the innings with a sensational unbeaten 72 off 47 balls, while Devon Conway scored a 38-ball 46. James Neesham smashed 27 off 11 runs to play a crucial role in the chase.
Chris Woakes (2/36) and Liam Livingstone (2/22) were the most successful bowlers for England.
Earlier, invited to bat, England posted 166 for four riding on Moeen Ali's 51 not out and some useful contributions from Dawid Malan (42), Jos Buttler (29) and Liam Livingstone (17).
For New Zealand, Tim Southee (1/24), Adam Milne (1/31), Ish Sodhi (1/32) and James Neesham (1/18) were the wicket-takers.
Brief scores:
England: 166 for 4 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 51 not out, Dawid Malan 42; Tim Southee 1/24).
New Zealand: 167 for 5 in 19 overs (Daryl Mitchell 72; Liam Livingstone 2/22).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor