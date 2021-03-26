New Zealand grab full Super League points against Bangladesh

-
New Zealand have grabbed a full 30 points in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Bangladesh after Friday's win in Wellington helped complete a 3-0 series sweep.
New Zealand are second in the points table owing to a better net run rate though four others - Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan and the West Indies - are also on 30 points.
This was the first Super League series for New Zealand and the second for Bangladesh, who had prevailed 3-0 over the West Indies at home.
Former World champions Australia lead with 40 points in the Super League, which was introduced last year to add context to ODI cricket.
All sides play four home and four away three-match series with seven teams getting direct qualifying spots to join hosts India at the 2023 event.
The tournament features the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship 2015-17.
Teams get 10 points for a win, five for an abandonment/tie/no result and none for a loss while points may be deducted for slow over rates in matches.
Sides are ranked according to total points earned and those failing to qualify directly will get a second shot through a Qualifier to be played in June and July of 2023.
