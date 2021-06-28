Euro 2020: Hazard's goal helps Belgium knock out defending champs Portugal

-
Thorgon Hazard's strike helped Belgium knock out Portugal of the ongoing Euro 2020 on Sunday (local time) here at the Estadio La Caturja de Stadium in Seville.
Belgium defeated Portugal 1-0 in the round of 16 match and as a result, the side would now play against Italy in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 3.
The first half between these two sides saw just one goal as Hazard netted the ball into the goalpost in the 42nd minute and this gave Belgium a 1-0 lead.
No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, Belgium entered half-time with a 1-0 lead.
Portugal tried their best in the second half, but Belgium's defence somehow managed to hold them and in the end, Belgium walked away with a victory.
In the entire game, Belgium had just one shot on target while Portugal had four shots on target.
Ronaldo's side managed to keep more ball possession as well, but the side was unable to convert them into goals.
Later today, Croatia will lock horns against Spain while France will square off against Switzerland in their respective round of 16 matches in the ongoing Euro 2020.
