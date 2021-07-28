Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles withdraws from women's all-around final

-
ALSO READ
IND vs NZ WTC final reserve day, prize money, free telecast, streaming
Tokyo Olympics: History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team
USA Gymnastics: Simone Biles out of team finals with medical issue
Olympics: ROC breaks US dominance, wins team gold in artistic gymnastics
Check IND vs NZ WTC final playing 11, Southampton weather forecast here
-
Simone Biles, the defending champion in all-around event of women's artistic gymnastics, has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympic Games competition to be held on Thursday "to focus on her mental health".
"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," read a statement from USA Gymnastics posted on Twitter on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Simone, a six-time Olympics medallist, had withdrawn from the finals of the team all-round event on Tuesday due to mental health concerns.
USA Gymnastics is yet to give clarity on her participation in the individual finals next week. "Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around.
"We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many," the statement concluded.
Earlier in the day, USA Gymnastics had confirmed that Simone had gone for practice.
Biles pulled out from the women's team final after missing an attempt on a two-and-a-half twisting vault. She performed just one-and-a-half twists, landed in a deep squat and scored just 13.733.
Jordan Chiles replaced the star gymnast in the final three rotations of uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. It resulted in the USA claiming the silver medal behind eventual champions Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).
"I think they get a gold medal in fighting. They never gave up," Biles told Olympics.com. "And look at them, they did exactly what I said they would do, they were going to go out there and do what they were supposed to. Now, they're Olympic silver medallists."
Biles had said that her main concern in withdrawing from the team event was costing her teammates a medal.
"I was like, 'I think the girls need to do the rest of the competition without me,' and they were like, 'I promise you, you're fine. We watched you warm up.' And I said, 'no, I know I'm going to be fine, but I can't risk a medal for the team, so I need to call it.'"
Biles explained in a post-event press conference. "And you usually don't hear me say things like that because I'll usually persevere and push through things, but not to cost the team a medal."
Biles has qualified for all four apparatus finals. The vault and uneven bars finals are scheduled for August 1. The floor exercise final will take place on August 2.
The balance beam final, serving as the last event for women's artistic gymnastics in the Tokyo Olympics, is set for August 3.
--IANS
nr/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor